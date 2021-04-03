Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days: Indian Army soldier to attempt 4300-km run

Indian Army soldier Naik Velu P of 60 Para field hospital, has decided to attempt a 4300-kilometre run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. If he succeeds, the feat will get his name straight to the Guinness Book Of World Records.

Velu P, an ultra runner, was given a grand welcome by Brigadier KJ Singh, Commandant and the all ranks at 166 Military Hospital in Jammu on Saturday. Later, he was flagged off by Brigadier KJ Singh for his further journey to Samba and onwards.

Velu P would be running 70 to 100 kilometres daily and is determined to create a new record by covering the mammoth distance of 4300 kilometres from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in less than 50 days, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

He is travelling with a message of Clean India-Green India and will also serve as an inspiration to the youth to be a strong contributor in the Fit India mission, he added.

Velu has won several ultra-marathons, Tuffman runs and stadium runs across India. He was flagged off from 92 Base Hospital at Srinagar on April 1 with a heartwarming gathering of enthusiasts who accompanied him in his solo run for the initial 5 kilometres, carrying the national flag and boosting his morale.

Velu P has been representing the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in long-distance runs for the past four years. In September, he will be representing India for the stadium run at the World championship in Romania. He already won a trial run of the 24-hour stadium running in Bengaluru. In June last year, he ran 1600 kilometres in 17 days.