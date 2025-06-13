Kaushambi case: Probe team summons SDM, CO, records statements of victim, family

The team of the State Backward Classes Commission (SBCC), which reached Kaushambi to investigate the Lonhada case, met SDM Sirathu and CO, Sirathu at the Circuit House on Friday and sought details related to the case. The five-member investigation team formed by State Backward Classes Commission of UP in Lohanda village in Kaushambi on Friday (HT Photo)

The team also took the girl’s statement, copies of documents related to the case, besides the suicide note of the father of the accused. These copies will also be attached with the investigation report to be sent to the chairman of the Commission.

The State Backward Classes Commission had formed a five-member team to investigate the Lonhada case which included the Commission’s vice chairman Surya Prakash Pal, members Vinod Kumar Singh, Balak Das, Richa Rajput and Ashok Kumar.

On Friday morning, before recording the statement of the girl and her family members besides villagers, the team summoned SDM Sirathu Yogesh Kumar Gaur and CO Satyendra Tiwari at the Circuit House in Manjhanpur, Kaushambi.

Both officers were quizzed on various developments of the case for about an hour including how it all started, under what circumstances the case was registered and what happened that the sections of rape and Pocso were removed in a hurry, on what basis the case of murder by poisoning was registered against five people including the gram pradhan and the girl’s father.

Surya Prakash Pal, heading the investigating team said that the entire incident has been investigated thoroughly. He said the statements of SDM and circle officer had also been taken and soon the investigation reports would be sent to chairman of the Commission.

Health check-up of victim done

A medical team of Community Health Center, Kada, reached Lonhada village on Friday and conducted a health check-up of the victim. In a video of the victim’s mother circulated on social media, she could be heard talking about her daughter’s ill health. CHC superintendent Dr Mohd Saud said that the girl is completely fine. She had some trouble due to hot weather. ORS and glucose have been given.

‘Will get justice for the girl’

District president of Aam Aadmi Party Mohd Ilyas reached Lonhada village on Friday with party officials and workers. He met the girl and her family and assured them of all possible help. He said that under pressure of the government, the police had removed the sections of rape and Pocso Act due to which the accused had been released. Instead of the accused, the girl’s father has been sent to jail for which AAP would stage a protest at every level for justice, he said.