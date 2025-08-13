Kaushambi man lured by woman, brutally beaten, slips into coma

A 26-year-old man was allegedly lured to the house of a married woman he was romantically involved with, on the pretext of a meeting, and then tied to a concrete pole and brutally beaten in Raghavapur village, under the jurisdiction of Manjhanpur police station in Kaushambi. A case has been registered against five individuals (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The critically injured man was initially taken to a private hospital in Prayagraj, but later referred to SGPGIMS in Lucknow due to the severity of his condition. His family members said he has since slipped into a coma.

A case has been registered against five individuals, including the woman, her husband, elder brother-in-law, younger brother-in-law, and her brother. Police said three of the accused — the woman’s husband, elder brother-in-law, and brother — have been arrested, while a manhunt is on for the remaining suspects.

Pushpraj, a resident of Kundrawi village in the Painsa area and brother of the victim, Sunil Kumar, said Sunil had been in a romantic relationship with the woman from Raghavapur. Early Sunday morning, she called him to her house under the pretext of meeting him. Upon his arrival, her family members took him hostage, tied him to a cemented pillar, and began assaulting him with whips and wooden sticks.

Hearing the commotion, local villagers rushed to the spot and intervened, ultimately saving Sunil’s life. His family arrived soon after and alerted the police, who rescued him from captivity, he said.

“A man from the Painsa area was tied to a pole and assaulted. His condition is critical, and he is currently admitted at SGPGIMS, Lucknow. A case has been lodged in this connection, and three of the accused have been arrested. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the woman and her younger brother-in-law,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, additional superintendent of police.