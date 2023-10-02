News / Cities / Others / Kaushambi triple murders lead to suspension of SHO, outpost in-charge

Kaushambi triple murders lead to suspension of SHO, outpost in-charge

HT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2023

The horrifying triple murders had triggered outrage among the deceased’s family members and the local community.

PRAYAGRAJ In the wake of the triple murders that occurred in Mohiuddinpur village of Kaushambi 16 days ago, superintendent of police Kaushambi, Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, has suspended the SHO of Sandeepan Ghat police station and the in-charge of the Harraipur police outpost due to their negligence in handling the case.

Representative pic (HT File)

The new SHO, Bhuvnesh Chaubey, and the newly-appointed in-charge of the Harraipur police outpost, Shailendra Kumar, have taken over their respective roles, as confirmed by SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava.

The tragic incident took place on the night of September 15 when Horilal, aged 62, along with his daughter Brijkali, aged 22, and son-in-law Shivsaran, aged 26, were shot at their shanty located at Panda Chauraha.

The horrifying triple murders had triggered outrage among the deceased’s family members and the local community. In response, some houses belonging to the accused were set ablaze by enraged relatives and residents.

Leaders from various political parties visited the grieving family and levied accusations against the local administration and the police for their perceived failure to address the situation. Authorities had previously assured that appropriate action would be taken against the police personnel involved after a thorough investigation.

On Monday, SP Kaushambi suspended SHO Dilip Singh and sub-inspector Anurag Singh in connection with the case.

