Kaushambi youth murdered over suspected illicit affair, accused held

The Kaushambi police arrested a man on Tuesday who murdered a youth on suspicion of having an illicit relationship with his wife. Later, the accused dumped the body of the youth in Nawabganj area of Prayagraj, police said.

Mahesh Prasad’s son, Shivam, 19, a resident of Adhara village, in Kaushambi district, went missing on June 16. His family searched for him but could not trace him. Later, they lodged a missing person’s complaint.

On Tuesday, a body was found in a sack in Nawabganj area of Prayagraj. Shivam’s kin reached the mortuary and identified his body.

The family members raised suspicion that their neighbour Ranjeet Kumar killed Shivam and dumped his body.

Police rounded up Ranjeet Kumar for questioning during which he confessed to having murdered Shivam.

During questioning, Ranjeet Kumar claimed that he returned from Mumbai on June 16 but hid himself near his home to keep an eye on activities of Shivam and his wife. He claimed that he saw Shivam near his house at midnight and caught him. He strangulated Shivam and then again fled to Mumbai before returning some days back.

Revenue inspector caught taking bribe

The anti-corruption team on Tuesday arrested a revenue inspector for demanding bribe from a person in return for entering his name in property records. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act and he has been arrested, anti-corruption officials said.

Achal Kumar, a resident of Rajapur Chaubara village of Holagarh, approached the anti-corruption team and complained that revenue inspector Rajendra Kumar Sharma posted at Soraon tehsil was demanding a bribe of ₹6,000 from him in return for entering his name in property records. On Tuesday, Achal Kumar called the revenue inspector to an eatery in Holagarh. As soon as the revenue inspector accepted the bribe, the anti-corruption team reached the spot and caught him red-handed with the cash.