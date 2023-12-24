Kaziranga staff detained for denying safari ticket to SP’s family; DGP regrets

An employee of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve was allegedly threatened and arrested by the superintendent of police (SP) of Golaghat district, Rajen Singh, for allegedly denying tickets of elephant safari for his family members. Kaziranga National Park. (File)

The employee identified as Tarun Gogoi was detained by Golaghat’s Kohora Police Outpost on Thursday night and was released on Friday morning. Gogoi said that on Thursday late evening, local police asked him to issue four tickets of elephant safari to the family members of the SP. But it was late, and all the tickets were sold, so he requested them to come on the next day.

“When I spoke to the SP over phone, he said if they arrest me in a case and refuse to release me until the next two days, will that work, and he disconnected the call,” Gogoi told the media.

According to Gogoi, a team of police came to his house at around 11pm on Thursday and took him to Kohora Police Outpost. “They conducted my health checkup and I was brought back to the police station. After that, the SP came there and he shouted at me using some objectionable words,” he said.

Later, some senior forest officials reached the police outpost and at around 4am on Friday, Gogoi was released. The officials said that police failed to show any reason for detaining Gogoi and no case was registered.

The director general of police (DGP), Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh immediately intervened and also expressed regret over the behaviour of Golaghat SP.

Singh on Friday wrote on X, “I have been made aware of the last evening’s undue detention of Tarun Gogoi of Assam Forest by Golaghat Police. I have spoken with Gogoi and conveyed my regret as DGP of Assam Police. SP Golaghat has also been suitably advised.”

Later talking to the media, Singh said that there are two versions and the SP has alleged that Gogoi misbehaved with him and for that he was detained. Singh said that they are investigating the matter further.

After the incident, Assam chief minister HImanta Biswa Sarma also reacted against the alleged misbehaviour by a public servant. He said, “We do not endorse arrogance, and it is important for public servants to remain humble in their thoughts and actions.”

Responding to this, GP Singh said, “Our aim remains courteous behaviour with fellow citizens. I have also conveyed my sincere apologies to the Hon CM Assam for anguish caused to him and the Government. Apologies to people of Assam with a commitment to improve further.”

SP Rajen Singh on Friday evening met Tarun Gogoi at his residence and offered an apology to him. According to the officials, four tickets of elephant safari were allotted to the SP’s family members on Friday.