Keep certificates ready for admissions: Directorate of Technical Education

PUNE The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, issued a circular on Monday, appealing to students to keep their necessary documents ready for admissions to the various technical courses.

This year, the Class 10 board exams (SSC) have been cancelled and the dates for the Class 12 exam (HSC) have not yet been declared.

Despite this, DTE is gearing up for admissions to its technical courses.

As per the circular, issued by Abhay Wagh, DTE state director, “Admissions for the academic year 2021-22, first- and second-year diploma courses, and first-year post HSC (Class 12) diploma course, will be carried out by a central entrance exam test. While applying for the course students need to submit necessary documents. All aspirants need to keep their documents ready, which will be verified at the time of the admission.”

There are several documents as per the category of the student who needs to be submitted. These include caste certificate, open-category economically backward certificate, domicile certificate; and if the student is orphan, then an orphan certificate; if the student is disabled, then a disability certificate; apart from several other certificates.

Girish Mani, a class 10 student, said, “I have now passed class 10 as per the state government decision and want to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. For that I will first take admission to an engineering diploma course. I have kept all my necessary documents ready and am only waiting for the process to start.”