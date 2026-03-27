Kochi , Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka on Friday ordered financial and other assistance for the family of a Bihar native who died in a fire at an oil company here, officials said. Kerala: Collector orders aid for kin of worker killed in oil unit fire, protest held

The order was issued after a special meeting was convened to assess the situation following the blaze at Cee Jee Lubricants in the Edayar industrial area, which claimed the life of Shathrukan Mukhiya on Thursday.

The Collector said the company management has been directed to provide immediate financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the deceased worker's family, bear the educational expenses of his children, and offer a job to his wife if she is willing.

She added that steps would also be taken to ensure that all statutory benefits and compensation are provided to the family.

The Collector stated that the police have been instructed to investigate possible lapses on the part of the company, noting that prima facie shortcomings were evident.

To prevent such incidents in the future, she said joint inspections of similar industrial units in the district will be carried out by the concerned departments within the next 10 days.

Officials from various departments and representatives of the company attended the meeting held at the Collectorate.

However, family members, along with residents and social groups, staged a protest at Edayar Junction, holding the body of Mukhiya.

They demanded that at least ₹25 lakh be given as compensation, alleging negligence on the part of the factory management, and said he had been working at the unit for the past 25 years.

They added that Mukhiya's wife is unwell and unable to work.

They also mentioned that the deceased had two children and no other source of support.

Later, the Assistant Collector reached the spot and held discussions with the family and protesters.

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