 Kerala HC upholds death sentence for Assam man for rape, murder of Dalit law student - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala HC upholds death sentence for Assam man for rape, murder of Dalit law student

ByVishnu Varma
May 20, 2024 03:24 PM IST

The Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court had in December 2017 found Ameer-ul-Islam guilty of various offences

The Kerala high court on Monday upheld the death sentence handed over to Muhammed Ameer-ul-Islam by a trial court after he was found guilty of raping and brutally murdering a female Dalit law student in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district in 2016.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The maximum punishment to the convict, who hails from Assam, was upheld by a division bench comprising Justices PB Suresh Kumar and S Manu.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court had in December 2017 found Ameer-ul-Islam guilty of various offences, including trespassing house, wrongful confinement, rape and murder, among others.

The prosecution during the trial argued that the accused had under the influence of alcohol trespassed into the house of the victim and attempted to rape her. Upon being resisted, the accused grievously injured her in her private parts using a sharp weapon and eventually murdered her.

The victim, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was studying law at the time and lived with her mother in Perumbavoor. The town, 40 kilometres from Kochi, is a major hub of migrant workers in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Kerala HC upholds death sentence for Assam man for rape, murder of Dalit law student

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On