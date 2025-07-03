Kerala: Kottayam medical college building collapses; 1 killed, probe on

One woman was killed and at least two others were injured when a portion of an old building at the Kottayam Government Medical College and Hospital caved in on Thursday, officials said. The Kottayam Government Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Bindu, a native of Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam district, who had gone to the hospital for her nursing student-daughter Navami’s treatment.

Health minister Veena George rushed to the medical college and said the portion of the building that caved in was part of the old block of the hospital that was not being used.

“It was part of the first block of the medical college when it was initially constructed. There were reports, dating back to 2012-13, that the building was structurally fragile. It was a toilet block that was not in use. We were initially informed that two people were injured. Immediate efforts were made to bring in an earthmover and clear the rubble to look for people who may have been trapped. It took some time for the earthmover to reach the spot because the collapsed portion was in an interior part of the building,” George told reporters.

She also directed the district collector to conduct an inquiry and submit a report at the earliest.

The building collapse took place at a time when the new eight-storey block of the MCH with all advanced facilities was nearing completion. Work was ongoing to shift the patients and equipment from the existing operational blocks to the new block.

Leader of the opposition and Congress MLA VD Satheesan alleged that the remarks of ministers Veena George and VN Vasavan that the building was closed off and that there was no one in it delayed the search operations.

“Bystanders of the patients have claimed that several people had gone inside the building and used its toilet block even this morning. Then why did the ministers say the building was closed? The delay in the search operations led to the death of a person,” Satheesan said.

The health minister, however, denied the allegations.

“This is indeed a sad incident. I spoke then based on the information I got. Let the district collector inquire and submit a report,” she said.