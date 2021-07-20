Kerala legislator KK Rema gets threat letter

The widow of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader TP Chandrasekharan, KK Rema, now a legislator, received an anonymous letter on Tuesday threatening that her son will be killed if she continues her tirade against her political opponents. The police registered a case after RMP secretary N Venu filed a complaint.

“TP Chandrasekharan was murdered as he did not heed repeated warnings. TP, who led several discussions on TV channels, was hacked to death with 51 wounds. KK Rema’s son will also be eliminated the same way with 100 stab wounds. If you continue like this, we will not allow him to come up,” the letter said.

Rema has been very vocal against some persons convicted of her husband’s murder after their names allegedly cropped up in gold smuggling cases in north Kerala. Facing double life-terms, most of them are on parole now after being released citing the Supreme Court directive to decongest jails in view of the pandemic. After their names cropped up in connection with smuggling, leaders from the Opposition Congress and Rema asked the government to cancel their parole and send them back to jail, which the government refused.

Last month, former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also received a similar letter. TP Chandrasekharan was murdered during his tenure in 2012. Most of the accused were convicted later. Though the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), distanced itself from the murder, most of the convicted are party leaders and cadres.

Rema said, “CPI(M)-backed criminals” were behind the latest letter. “I will continue my fight against political criminals. The party can’t silence me like this,” said Rema.

The CPI(M) refused to comment on the issue.

Police said the letter was posted in Kozhikode and bore names of the Red Army, PJ Army and Red Star, groups floated by people close to Marxist leader P Jayarajan. Jayarajan later disowned them.