News / Cities / Others / Kerala: Private bus topples with 50 people on board, dozens injured

Kerala: Private bus topples with 50 people on board, dozens injured

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2023 03:35 PM IST

The private bus, on the way from Thriprayar temple to Thrissur, fell sideways on an under-construction road near a paddy field in Kanimangalam around 8:30am

At least one woman was seriously injured and around two dozen others suffered minor injuries when a private bus toppled in Kanimangalam area of Thrissur district of Kerala on Friday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The private bus, on the way from Thriprayar temple to Thrissur, fell sideways on an under-construction road near a paddy field in Kanimangalam around 8:30am.

Locals rushed to the site and broke open the windows to rescue passengers stuck inside the bus and take them to nearby hospitals. A majority of the nearly 50 passengers were school and college-going students.

State minister K Rajan, who visited the hospital and the accident spot, said there was no need for concern and alarm.

“The injured have been rushed to three hospitals in the town and all medical assistance is being provided. One woman is reported to have some serious injuries while a few others have minor injuries. We will probe the cause of the accident,” he told local media persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out