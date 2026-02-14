Thrissur , Bollywood actor Disha Patani and PETA India have jointly gifted a life-size mechanical elephant to the Thodathra Kalapattu Sree Bhadrakali Temple here, which was unveiled at the shrine on Saturday. Kerala temple gets life-size mechanical elephant from actor Disha Patani, PETA

The three-metre-tall, 500-kilogram mechanical elephant, named Thodathra Kalapattu Devi Dasan, was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live elephants, PETA India said in a statement.

It is the 20th robotic elephant donated to temples in India by PETA India and the 11th in Kerala.

The mechanical elephant was welcomed with an inauguration ceremony and a Panchavadyam performance, the statement added.

It is the seventh such elephant, made of rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors, donated to a temple in Thrissur.

Patani said in the statement that every act of kindness brings people closer to a more compassionate world.

"I am very happy that mechanical elephant Thodathra Kalapattu Devi Dasan will now be used for the rituals and celebrations at Thodathra Kalapattu Sree Bhadrakali Kshetram, so traditions can continue with grace and compassion," she said.

CPI MLA from the Kaipamangalam Assembly constituency, E T Taison Master, welcomed the development, saying that choosing a mechanical elephant is a progressive step that protects both animals and the public.

"Thodathra Kalapattu Sree Bhadrakali Kshetram has set an inspiring example for Kerala. This compassionate decision ensures safer celebrations while honouring our cultural traditions," he said in the statement.

The President of the temple, Madhu V, also welcomed the mechanical elephant, saying that it "fills our hearts with joy," the statement said.

"This special gift will allow us to perform our rituals with devotion while showing gentle care and respect for all living beings. By embracing this thoughtful innovation, we honour our sacred traditions and celebrate faith, love, and kindness for every creation of God," he added.

PETA said that a mechanical elephant looks, feels, and functions like a real elephant.

"It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. It can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed to its back. It operates simply by plugging it into an electrical source and can be moved on a wheelbase for rituals and processions," it said.

