Khaki in new role as UP police teach slum kids in Prayagraj

Police mitra group in Prayagraj is giving free education to slum children and making the slum women aware of their rights.

The men in uniform have joined hands with some social activists for imparting education to children living in slums across the city.

Leading by example, IG Range KP Singh on Tuesday, took classes of slum children at Parade Ground where he encouraged them to learn and do better in their lives.

Police mitra group has been holding regular voluntary blood donation camps and has members across the state and even outside.

Recently, the group members have also volunteered for eye and body donation under patronage of IG Range KP Singh who himself has made declaration for donating his eyes.

Group founder constable Ashish Mishra posted at IG Range office said police mitra group would take classes on different subjects and would also impart social education to children living in slums besides creating awareness among slum women regarding their rights.

“The initiative has been taken as the children belong to marginalized sections and their parents lack resources for their good education,” he said.

Social activist Abhishek Shukla started teaching slum children at Parade Ground a few years back through his organization ‘Shuruat’ in which Police Mitra used to contribute financially.

On the initiative of IG Range KP Singh the policemen will now take one-hour class twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays along with their police duties, Ashish said.

On Tuesday, IG Range taught social science and geography to children of class 8 and in next class he will teach mathematics to them. Singh asked questions from children at the end of class and motivated them towards learning.

IG Range also asked one of the students Dhiraj, who is being helped by police mitra in preparation of IIT entrance, about his problems and assured him of all possible help. At present sub-inspector Kanti Sharan, S-I Ravi Prakash, constable Ashish Mishra and Ajay Yadav will teach around 50 children of class 5 to 10.

“The initiative taken by Police Mitra will not only help children in receiving better guidance but will also motivate them to do good in their lives. Moreover, the team will also inform slum women about their rights and will instill confidence among them. Not only policemen but youths from all walks of life are now connecting to police mitra for the noble cause” IG Range KP Singh said.