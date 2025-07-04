Khattar bats for ‘house sessions’ for municipal bodies across country

Gurugram: Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, has said that formal House sessions must be conducted in municipal corporations across the country, following the model of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha proceedings, to promote greater accountability and transparency in urban governance. Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar at the National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in Manesar on Friday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The minister was speaking at the National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in Manesar on Friday. He said urban local bodies should function as democratic institutions with structured legislative processes, chaired by an elected head, just like state assemblies and Parliament.

The two-day conference saw policymakers, urban planners, and local body representatives from across the country deliberate on ways to enhance the role of urban local bodies as critical engines of national development.

During the conference, leading development models from various cities were presented, with participants engaging in five focused sessions on strengthening urban local governance. The discussions centred around adopting and implementing best practices across municipalities nationwide to improve urban service delivery, foster inclusive growth, and ensure that cities evolve into sustainable, resilient, and people-centric spaces.

The Minister emphasised that strengthening urban local bodies through capacity building and mass participation is essential for India’s urban transformation. “This is the first time a conference of this scale has been organised for urban body representatives. Such initiatives are vital for capacity building, and similar conferences should be held regularly across the country, including through online platforms to encourage broader participation,” Khattar said.

Stressing the need to align urban governance with democratic principles, Khattar proposed that municipal bodies should conduct formal House sessions with elected chairpersons, similar to Speakers presiding over proceedings in Parliament or state assemblies. “This will establish a more transparent and accountable system, empowering urban bodies to function more effectively and democratically,” he added.

The Minister urged public representatives to implement the best practices showcased during the conference, particularly those demonstrated by cities that have successfully improved infrastructure and urban services. He also highlighted the need for integrating environmental protection with urban development. “While cities expand, environmental sustainability must remain at the forefront. Improving traffic systems, adopting e-mobility, and ensuring green solutions must be part of every urban plan,” he said.

Citing India’s rapid progress in metro connectivity, Khattar said that although India introduced its first metro network much later than countries like the United States, the country now boasts over 1,000 km of operational metro rail across 21 cities, with significant expansion plans underway.

He also announced that Indian cities will be redeveloped under the Central Government’s Urban Challenge Fund, with an allocation of ₹1 lakh crore to adopt global best practices. A recent Memorandum of Understanding signed with Spain will facilitate the exchange of successful urban development models, he said.

The minister underlined the urgency for urban bodies to accelerate their efforts, given India’s rising urbanisation, which stood at 20% in 1970, has reached 36% today, and is projected to hit 50% by 2047. “We must focus on workforce training, efficient resource use, and time management to meet the challenges of rapid urbanisation,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, Khattar said, “It’s not enough to sensitise elected representatives; we must also raise awareness among citizens. An informed public strengthens transparency and leads to more effective development.”

He called for urban local bodies to become self-reliant by enhancing revenue streams while maintaining transparency and accountability. The Minister also encouraged the use of the iGOT Karmayogi online platform for continuous learning and capacity building among municipal employees. Over 2,000 courses are available on the platform, and 21 states have already signed MoUs to adopt it, enabling municipal staff to enhance skills and improve governance standards.