Kheri KGBV incident: Probe panel likely to submit report today

The four-member inquiry committee set up to probe Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Behjam, incident of April 21 night in the district wherein two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — had allegedly held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders is likely to submit its report on Tuesday.

On April 22, district basic education officer (BSA) Laxmi Kant Pandey had set up the panel comprising district coordinator, integrated education, Mala Srivastava, state resource group teacher Anupama Mishra, block education officers Subhash Verma and Shamsher Singh to probe the incident.

On Monday, the two teachers reached the BSA office to depose before the probe panel. They also met the BSA and gave their explanation regarding the incident. The probe report was likely to be submitted on Tuesday, BSA Pandey told HT.

He said further action would be taken after discussing the final probe report in the district level committee and approval of the district magistrate. Meanwhile, teaching activities at KGBV Behjam were restored on Monday. Deokant Pandey

‘It’s a conspiracy against us’

Lakhimpur Kheri The two accused Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar alleged that the hostage episode and subsequent FIR against them was a conspiracy against them. They claimed that they were just talking about their transfer on April 21 night when some 10-12 girl students, as per the teachers, became emotional and started crying.

“We are not fools to think that transfers can be forcibly cancelled by holding innocent girls, who are already in our custody, hostage and that too on the rooftop,” the two teachers said, adding, “the girls, if talked to, will disclose the truth.”

Apprehending some conspiracy behind the incident to malign their image, they alleged “they were falsely implicated in a criminal case with heinous charges.”

The two teachers also demanded an impartial probe into the incident by officials of some other department than their own. They denied having any ill will or animosity with the warden or some other staff of the school.