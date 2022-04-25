Kheri KGBV incident: Probe panel likely to submit report today
The four-member inquiry committee set up to probe Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Behjam, incident of April 21 night in the district wherein two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — had allegedly held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders is likely to submit its report on Tuesday.
On April 22, district basic education officer (BSA) Laxmi Kant Pandey had set up the panel comprising district coordinator, integrated education, Mala Srivastava, state resource group teacher Anupama Mishra, block education officers Subhash Verma and Shamsher Singh to probe the incident.
On Monday, the two teachers reached the BSA office to depose before the probe panel. They also met the BSA and gave their explanation regarding the incident. The probe report was likely to be submitted on Tuesday, BSA Pandey told HT.
He said further action would be taken after discussing the final probe report in the district level committee and approval of the district magistrate. Meanwhile, teaching activities at KGBV Behjam were restored on Monday.
“We are not fools to think that transfers can be forcibly cancelled by holding innocent girls, who are already in our custody, hostage and that too on the rooftop,” the two teachers said, adding, “the girls, if talked to, will disclose the truth.”
Apprehending some conspiracy behind the incident to malign their image, they alleged “they were falsely implicated in a criminal case with heinous charges.”
The two teachers also demanded an impartial probe into the incident by officials of some other department than their own. They denied having any ill will or animosity with the warden or some other staff of the school.
-
New parking lot at Pune airport may open for public by July
Pune: The newly built multi-storeyed parking lot at Lohegaon airport is expected to be operational for public use from July 2022. The Airports Authority of India has undertaken various infrastructure projects at the airport, including construction of a new terminal building. “The four-storeyed parking lot is built by AAI near the airport entry gate,” said Pune airport director, Santosh Doke.
-
Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend
A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship. The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh.
-
PMPML to start e-bus service at Sinhagad Fort from May 1
PUNE Starting from Maharashtra Day, May 1, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will start its electric bus service at Sinhagad Fort ghat section. The entry of private vehicles will be restricted in the ghat section and people can only travel by buses. At least 15,000 tourists throng the fort on the weekend. The e-bus service was to start on January 26, but got delayed due to infrastructural works.
-
In three years, 6,582 tribal children died due to malnourishment; 15,253 child marriages performed in state
As many as 6,582 tribal children have died in Maharashtra due to malnourishment in the past three years, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme Commissionerate. Nandurbar district topped the list of 16 tribal-dominated districts with 1,270 deaths due to Malnutrition, followed by Nashik where 1,050 child deaths were reported and Palghar district stood third with 810 deaths, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed on Monday.
-
Woman alleges rape by unidentified person in Khed
A woman who left her house along with her minor son after a fight with her live-in partner was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at Chakan bus stop in the early hours of Sunday. The woman was sleeping in the room which belongs to the night security guard at the state transport bus stop.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics