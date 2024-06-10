Kisan Pathshalas teaching hi-tech farming in Prayagraj

In a significant move to enhance the income of farmers and introduce them to the latest technology that can provide a fillip to their farming, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched ‘Kisan Pathshalas’ across the state. This initiative, which began on June 6 in Prayagraj, aims to educate farmers about the latest agricultural techniques and innovations. A Kisan Pathshala in session at a village in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

For the first time, the Kisan Pathshalas will focus on the use of drones in agriculture.

This technology, which is becoming increasingly popular, will help farmers save time and human resources on tasks such as spraying fertilisers and pesticides. Demonstrations of drone usage will be a key feature of these sessions, said officials of the state agriculture department.

The ‘Kisan Pathshalas’ are being organised in all revenue villages within the 888-gram panchayats of Prayagraj district.

District agriculture officer Subhash Maurya said the programme initially scheduled to start from June 1 was postponed till June 6 due to staff involvement in the post-election counting vote process. The sessions of these ‘’Kisan Pathshalas’ will continue until June 19, he added.

These ‘Kisan Pathshalas’ provide farmers with detailed information on new agricultural techniques, ongoing research, and various government schemes that can benefit them. The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to double farmers’ income by ensuring they have access to the latest advancements in agriculture. The programme also includes the promotion of Millet Revival Programme, an initiative aimed at promoting the cultivation, processing and consumption of millet in UP, with intensive training sessions.

Experts from the farmers development centre, the agriculture department, the animal husbandry department, and other related departments are present at these ‘Kisan Pathshalas’. The sessions, held twice a month, are designed to offer comprehensive support and knowledge to the farmers.