Kishanganj DM’s letter on illegal settlers raises heat

An order by Kishanganj district magistrate (DM) regarding identification of suspected foreign nationals, especially those living along border areas, has drawn sharp reaction from Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), which had won five assembly seats in Bihar’s Seemanchal region in 2020 elections.

Earlier this week, Kishanganj DM Aditya Prakash had written to district public relations officer (DPRO), asking him to disseminate widely an order of the Patna High Court (Cr WJC No. 390/2020 Marium Khatun Vs the State of Bihar & Ors) through various medium so that identification of the illegal migrants, especially those living along the border areas, can be done.

The DM’s letter, citing the HC order, says, “In fact, we are of the considered view that such process of sensitizing people, more so along the border areas, must be carried out vigorously both through electronic and print media as also associating the public spirited persons/NGOs, for deportation of illegal migrants is of paramount importance and in national interest.”

The DM has made the letter public through DPRO, urging people to pass on information to the administration about suspected settlers.

Harendra Pratap Pandey, a BJP leader who has been raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators, claimed that over 50 lakh illegal Bangladeshi nationals are residing in four districts of Purnia, Araria, Katihar and Kishanganj, which is referred to as Seemanchal. Pandey hailed the DM’s order.

However, AIMIM’s Bihar unit president Akhatarul Iman, who is MLA from Amour in Purnia, challenged the figures cited by Pandey and said the DM’s letter was a “game of BJP and RSS”.

Infiltrators’ issue in Seemanchal

Politics in Seemanchal, which has a strong presence of Muslims (40% to 70%), has revolved around the issue of infiltrators for a long time. The student wing of BJP, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has been raising the issue rather consistently.

Former Congress MP from Purnia, late Madhuri Singh, had also written a 14-page letter to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and expressed her deep concern over rising illegal settlements of Bangladeshi infiltrators, sources said.

“The issue generally comes up during elections but this time there is no election. Hence, the DM’s letter citing the HC order suggests that the government is serious on the issue,” said a BJP leader not wishing to be named.