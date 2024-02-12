Kokborok script row: Student body begins indefinite protest, road & rail blockade

The Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), students’ wing of Tripura’s opposition TIPRA Motha party began their indefinite statewide protest over Kokborok language script row from Monday. Kokborok is the lingua franca of the majority of the state’s tribal population. (Representative file photo)

As part of their protest, they blocked national highways and railways in different parts of the state since Monday morning.

Kokborok is the lingua franca of the majority of the state’s tribal population.

According to police, the has been no reported incident of violence so far.

Emergency services including fire service vehicles, ambulances, marriage vehicles, vehicles in marriage entourages, milk vans, water vans will be allowed during their protest.

However, no student will be allowed to appear for their scheduled examinations in their schools or colleges during this period.

The Tripura University (Central University) has postponed all undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma examinations from today until further notice.

“This is for information of all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances, all the PG/UG/Diploma Examinations under Tripura University, scheduled from 12.02.2024 onwards are hereby postponed until further order,” reads the notice signed by Controller of Examinations (I/c) Prof Chinmoy Roy.

Earlier this January, the TBSE chief has asked all the examination center in-charges to allow only Bengali script for writing Kokborok paper in Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled to begin from March 1 and 2 due to insufficient qualified evaluators to check answer copies written in Roman script.

This invited protests from TIPRA Motha and other different social organisations after which the TBSE chief said that the students will be allowed to write in the script of their preference.

Later, he was instructed by his higher authority to continue the board exam by only allowing Bengali script till the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) replies on the same

“The state government already wrote to the CBSE on the issue. I have been instructed that till the CBSE gives any guideline, the students will be allowed to write in Bengali script,” said the TBSE chief.

The state education board had also said earlier that the state government is in communication with New Delhi for clearance and guidelines on the use of Roman script for Kokborok papers.