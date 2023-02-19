KTR son’s cover song becomes ahit; gets close to 200K views in 1 day

Hyderabad

Telangana information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao’s son Kalvakuntla Himanshu Rao released his first cover song, “Golden Hour,” on his YouTube channel on Friday evening, which turned out to be a hit.

Himanshu chose to release the song, which describes the expression of love by a boy to his girlfriend by praising her beauty, on the birthday of his grandfather – chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, instead of Valentines’ Day on February 14.

In less than 24 hours, the cover song released 196,000 views till Saturday nig, though it was the first song of Himanshu, a Class 12 student at Oakridge International School, Hyderabad, YouTube data shows.

‘Golden Hour’ is a song from the album ‘This is What – Feels Like’ written and sung by American artiste Jacob Lawson, popularly known as JVKE.

“It is about a sweet love story between a boy and a girl. Himanshu sang like a professional singer, matching the original song both in quality and feel, capturing the imagination of the listeners,” said Dulam Satyanarayana of DSN Films, who provided the technical support to the young man’s maiden song.

A low-profile and unassuming Himanshu has been active on social media, though he keeps away from politics, a domain of his grandfather and father. He posted the 2.4-minute song on YouTube and requested the viewers to share their experiences and suggestions.

KTR, as his father is popularly known, took to Twitter to praise his son’s attempt. “Super proud and excited for my son @TheRealHimansh, I loved it; Hope you all do too,” he tweeted.

Himanshu’s aunt and Bharat Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha, too, shared the video appreciating his nephew’s captivating voice.

Within hours of posting the song, Himanshu was flooded with a lot of appreciation from netizens. “Inside you is an artist you don’t know about. You stand out as an individual performer. Great musicianship, you play with confidence and vocally you have a really good tone. Vocally you have a great tone and really good control on the high notes, a great overall performance,” said Sameeksha, one of the listeners.

“I didn’t know this side of you. What a tribute to your grandfather and what a feast to our ears.!!!...Keep on Himanshu...Talented young man ...So proud of you,” said another netizen Shalini Samuel.

“Captivating voice indeed; keep it up Himanshu,” commented another listener Rekha Rao.

According to a BRS leader close to KCR’s family, Himanshu has already recorded another English song to be released on YouTube shortly. “This time, it is original. The song was penned and sung by Himanshu himself. This will truly bring out the real talent in him,” he said.

