Kulgam: 2 security personnel, 2 civilians hurt in gunfight with militants

Two security personnel and two civilians were injured during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday. The encounter was on at the time of filing of the report.

As per information, the terrorists had attacked a convoy of the Border Security Force (BSF) travelling on the national highway at Malpora Kulgam. No injuries were reported in this attack, however, security forces retaliated in equal measure, forcing the terrorists to take shelter in a nearby three-storey building.

Kashmir inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar, said, “Two trapped terrorists of LeT still alive. Exchange of fire on. Two security forces personnel and two civilians injured from terrorists fire. Taking all precautions for lesser collateral damage as target building is huge one.”

CRPF spokesman Junaid Khan said one of the injured is a constable of the CRPF.

“He has a minor bullet injury in his foot and is stable,” Khan said.

There has been a spurt in militant attacks in Kashmir in the run up to Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On Tuesday, 10 civilians were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants inSrinagar.

On Monday, BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after militants fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.