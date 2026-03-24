Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday visited Sindhu Ghat, the venue for the upcoming Sindhu Mahakumbh, and reviewed the ongoing preparations at the site. Ladakh LG reviews preparations for upcoming Sindhu Mahakumbh

The first-ever Sindhu Mahakumbh is scheduled for June 22-27 in Leh, marking the 30th anniversary of the Sindhu Darshan Yatra. The main events are slated for June 23-24 at the revered Sindhu Ghat, focusing on national integration and cultural heritage.

During the inspection, the Lt Governor stressed the importance of providing a world-class experience to tourists and pilgrims expected to visit Ladakh for the grand event, a Lok Bhavan spokesperson said.

Saxena suggested aesthetic improvements, including placing large decorative pots with local flowers along the approach routes to enhance the visual appeal of the embankment.

Saxena directed the concerned departments to undertake a comprehensive makeover of the site.

The directions included removal of debris, repair and restoration of the Ghat, aesthetic landscaping of the riverfront, sprucing up of the approach road, trimming of existing shrubs, and development of footpaths wherever feasible to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor also emphasised the need for adequate lighting, sanitation and other essential amenities at the venue.

Reiterating Ladakh's immense natural beauty and tourism potential, Saxena underscored that well-planned development, environmental preservation and robust civic infrastructure are key to strengthening tourism and improving the quality of life of the people of Ladakh.

He stressed the importance of public convenience at the site, including the provision of adequate drinking water facilities and cleaning of the riverbanks to ensure that visitors and pilgrims have a pleasant and memorable experience during the Sindhu Mahakumbh.

The Lt Governor also directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of the ongoing works, with a clear emphasis on maintaining high standards of quality in civic infrastructure while preserving Ladakh's unique heritage and ecological balance.

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