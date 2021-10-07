Lakhimpur Kheri case: SUV hit us from behind, still remember engine sound, says injured farmer

Shamsher Singh, 28, and Rajinder Singh, 26, both farmers, are under treatment in the surgical ward of the district hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri three days after they were hit by a speeding vehicle in Tikunia.

“I still remember the loud noise of the engine of the SUV that hit me from behind,” said Shamsher Singh, a farmer from the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur.

Shamsher Singh claims that he was injured by the SUV leading the convoy. A video of the incident, in which the SUV is seen hitting farmers from behind, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

“I jumped to one side, but my right leg came under the left front wheel of the vehicle. I lost consciousness after the incident,” said Shamsher Singh.

Dr CS Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said Shamsher’s lower right leg was fractured at three places.

“We have put a temporary plaster, but he may need surgery to correct the alignment of the broken bones,” said the doctor.

Lying on the hospital bed beside Shamsher is Rajinder, who suffered severe injuries on his lower jaw and abdomen after being allegedly hit by the same SUV.

“He injured his face and lost a couple of teeth as he was hit by the bonnet of the SUV in the face. He was lucky that he managed to jump to one side or he would have been killed on the spot,” said Rajinder’s brother-in law Gurmeet Singh.

The relatives of both the injured said that they have not been contacted by the administration regarding the monetary compensation of ₹10 lakh which was announced by the state government for the injured.

Three others — Lavkush, Shekhar Bharti and Ashish Pandey —were in the second SUV were reportedly attacked by angry protestors after the accident. They were discharged after getting preliminary medical care. Shekhar Bharti’s uncle Dinesh Bharti said, “The miscreants among the farmers attacked Shekhar with sticks and swords, but he somehow managed to escape from the spot.”