Lakhimpur Kheri: Minister’s son appears before police, investigators begin questioning

The Lakhimpur police started questioning Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra on Saturday after he appeared before the investigators at the crime branch office at Lakhimpur reserve police lines, officials said.

A senior police official said Ashish Mishra reached the crime branch office at 10:40 am on Saturday. He appeared A few hours after the Lakhimpur police on Friday evening issued a second notice asking him to appear in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers.

Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the case, was accompanied by his counsel Awadesh Singh and Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mishra was taken to a room inside the crime branch office where police personnel investigating the matter began questioning him. His counsel accompanied him in the questioning.

The second notice was issued against Ashish Mishra on Friday after he failed to show up in response to the first one and missed his 10 am deadline on Friday. Like the first, the second notice was pasted on the minister’s Lakhimpur Kheri residence directing Ashish Mishra to appear before the Lakhimpur Kheri police crime branch at reserve police lines at 10 am on Friday.

The notice to Ashish Mishra was issued under Section 160 of the criminal procedure code and he was asked to appear in person and present evidence that he is aware of about the incident.

Earlier on Friday, members of the investigating reached the crime branch at around 9.30 am expecting that Mishra will present himself or at least send a representative. However, he did not show up.

A Lakhimpur Kheri police official said Ashish Mishra was untraceable and his last location was traced somewhere near the India-Nepal border close to Banbirpur village under Tikunia police station limits where the violence erupted after a car allegedly mowed down four farmers on Sunday.