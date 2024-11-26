Land survey for Gurugram Metro to begin soon

Gururgam: The ground work for the Gurugram Metro extension project is likely to start soon as Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL), the special purpose vehicle, of the Haryana government has directed the detailed design consultant (DDC) to begin land survey work for the new metro line from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City via a loop passing through Basai village, Gurugram railway station and Palam Vihar, officials aware of the matter said. The Gurugram Metro extension project will cover a distance of 28.5 kilometres from Huda City Centre to Cyber City, via Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 5, and Sector 22. The route will have 27 stops, including an interchange station at Palam Vihar. (HT PHOTO)

The 28.5-kilometre-long metro rail project will be built at a cost of ₹5,450 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on February 16, this year.

GMRL, managing director, Chander Shekhar Khare, in a note issued on November 21, asked the DDC (Systra MVA Consulting Pvt Ltd) to carry out the final location survey along with the final alignment on ground and station foot prints from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City (NH8). “The consultant will also have to survey upto 500 metres on the main alignment and perpendicular roads for the purpose of intermodal transfer,” the order issued by Khare said.

A senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter said, the topography survey will help in identification of the of the built-up area along the metro route including the trees, buildings, roads, sub roads, service lanes, intersections, roundabouts, signals, barricades, walls and access points and all utilities such as water, sewage and power lines. “The survey is a critical step in designing the metro project as all topographical elements which are above the ground and below it will be identified. The objective is to ensure that no surprise happens when the work begins on the project. The metro project will not only give metro rail connectivity to the city, but will also lead to transformation of urban Gurugram,” he said.

Apart from the land survey, the Gurugram metro project is expected to get a further fillip on November 30, since GMRL will be opening the tenders for the work of the general consultant. The role of the general consultant is to get the entire project executed on the ground from start to finish. Khare, a few weeks earlier, had confirmed that the tender for the general consultant would be opened at the end of the month and the consultant would be finalised by end of December.

Another senior GMRL official, meanwhile, said that all government agencies and departments in the city have been asked to co-operate and permit the DDC to ensure that the survey can be carried out along the alignment so that the metro project can take off at the earliest. “The topographical survey will help in fixing the alignment and also finalise the location of the 27 metro stations, which will be elevated,” he said.

