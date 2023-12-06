close_game
News / Cities / Others / Land-grabbing, extortion: Case registered against Atiq kin

Land-grabbing, extortion: Case registered against Atiq kin

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 06, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The Cantonment police lodged an FIR against three men for allegedly grabbing land, issuing threats and demanding extortion, on Tuesday.

Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

The complainant alleged that the accused were kin of slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed and one of them belonged to Pakistan.

Rajendra Kumar Shukla, a resident of Myor Road, lodged an FIR against Suhail Siddiqui, Saeeduddin and Mohd Umar for fraud, issuing threats and demanding 1 crore. In his complaint, Shukla said that a professor of Arabic at AU owned properties on Myor Road and Rajapur. Several years back, the professor registered the land in the name of Rajendra Shukla’s father, Bhailal Shukla, and went to Pakistan. However, Atiq’s kin, Saeeduddin, conspired to grab the property.

Atiq allegedly called a man, Suhail Siddiqui, from Karachi (in Pakistan) and grabbed the land using forged documents. However, the accused Saeeduddin said that the land was owned by one Muslim Siddiqui. After his death, Muslim Siddiqui’s nephew, Suhail Siddiqui, had made him caretaker of the property.

