Laptop stolen from income tax office in Ludhiana

Unidentified men allegedly breached the security of the income tax office on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Barewal cut and stole a laptop containing crucial data
Inspector Harkesh Meena, income tax (appeal unit), Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, stated that the departmental laptop was stolen from the office of the commissioner of income tax (Appeal unit-4).
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Unidentified men allegedly breached the security of the income tax office on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Barewal cut and stole a laptop containing crucial data.

Inspector Harkesh Meena, income tax (appeal unit), Ferozepur Road, lodged a complaint at the Sarabha Nagar police station on October 12. After probing the matter, the police registered an FIR under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.

Meena stated that the departmental laptop was stolen from the office of the commissioner of income tax (Appeal unit-4). It was last used on October 7 and was found missing on October 11.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, said that adequate security is deployed at the office of the income tax department. The cops have initiated an investigation and suspect the involvement of some insiders in the crime as outsiders have no access to the office. The police are scanning CCTVs to trace the accused.

