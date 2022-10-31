Large devotee turnout recorded at ghats in Gorakhpur on last day of Chhath festivities

GORAKHPUR: On the last day of the four-day-long Chhath festivities, a large number of devotees turned up at several ghats across the city to offer their obeisance to the Sun God. Several women, who had been holding a 36-hour-long fast, performed festive rituals in knee-deep river water in the wee hours on Monday.

At the city’s Surajkund Dham, the presence of a German lady named Victoria with her Indian husband Shubham Agarwal became the centre of attraction. The couple, who lives in Switzerland, had come to India after a gap of 12 years. Victoria participated in Chhath festivities for the first time and performed rituals with her children and husband, who was born in the Surajkund locality of Gorakhpur.

The enthusiasm for Chhath was also witnessed in district jails as the prison administration made special arrangements for around 22 women inmates. Jail superintendent OP Katiyar said that authorities prepared an artificial water body and arranged puja items at the request of the women inmates. They also shared prasad amongst the jail staff.

Gathering at various ghats -- including Gorakshanath and Rajghat -- started early in the morning. Keeping in view the huge gathering of devotees after the COVID pandemic and the risk due to the flooded river, the district administration had made elaborate security arrangements and the police team along with the administrative officers remained on alert.