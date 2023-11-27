close_game
News / Cities / Others / Late Kathak maestro honoured by music, dance and 103 ‘chakkars’

Late Kathak maestro honoured by music, dance and 103 ‘chakkars’

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2023 06:02 AM IST

Students of all ages, along with established dancers from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, graced the stage to pay tribute to the renowned Kathak maestro.

LUCKNOW Late Kathak maestro Pandit Arjun Mishra’s memory was honoured through music, dance, and 103 ‘chakkars’ at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow. On Monday, the Anuj Arjun Mishra Dance Company presented a grand Kathak concert to commemorate the death anniversary of Pandit Mishra. Students of all ages, along with established dancers from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, graced the stage to pay tribute to the renowned Kathak maestro.

The Sant Gadge Auditorium at Sangeet Natak Akademi was adorned with Kathak dancers. (Deepak Gupta)
In addition to Kathak dancers from Lucknow, performers from Varanasi and Delhi collaborated to offer rhythmic and musical tributes to the man who elevated the Lucknow Gharana of Kathak to international acclaim. The program, titled ‘Ayodhya-Mathura-Kashi: The Trivat of Vishwaguru Bharat,’ was led by Anuj Mishra, a Kathak proponent and the son of Arjun Mishra. The late maestro’s students and disciples portrayed the musical heritage of the three cities through the Kathak dance form.

The event featured separate group performances by junior and senior students, accompanied by live musicians. Percussionist Pandit Ravinath Mishra and his student performed a tabla duet, among other artists who graced the occasion. The finale showcased the 103 Kathak chakkars (spins) made famous by Arjun and Anuj Mishra.

The Sant Gadge Auditorium at Sangeet Natak Akademi was adorned with Kathak dancers and classical musicians, uniting to commemorate the memory and contributions of the late Arjun Mishra on his death anniversary.

