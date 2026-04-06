Lawyer shot by cousin inside court premises in Lakhimpur Kheri

A law practitioner was critically injured on Monday after he was allegedly shot by his cousin inside the court premises here. The bullet struck him in the lower chest area. The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident, said police. Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal and SP Dr Khyati Garg inspecting the crime scene in the court campus in Lakhimpur on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Shivam Raj alias Virat Raj, and the victim as his cousin Jitendra Raj. Both the accused and the injured are cousins and practicing lawyers, they added.

Deputy superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Tiwari told mediapersons that a property dispute is believed to be the motive behind the attack. Reports suggest that shortly before the incident, the two brothers had a heated argument, which escalated into a physical scuffle.

Other lawyers present on the campus intervened and managed to separate the two. However, Virat returned a short while later and opened fire on Jitendra, injuring him in the chest.

District magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, along with SP Dr Khyati Garg and ASP Pawan Gautam, rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. The injured lawyer, Jitendra, was taken to the district hospital by ambulance.

Chief medical superintendent Dr RK Koli confirmed that the bullet struck the lower chest area. Due to his condition, the injured was referred to Lucknow after preliminary treatment.

The DM and SP spoke to eyewitnesses and gathered details about the incident. They directed that an impartial and swift investigation be carried out. Police said an FIR would be registered based on the complaint, and the case would be investigated from all angles.