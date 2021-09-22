Lawyer urges high court to order CBI probe into ABAP chief’s death

: A letter petition has been sent to the official email id of the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court seeking CBI probe in the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri inside his room at Baghambari Gaddi Math on Monday.

Giri was the president of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) and mahant of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj.

The letter petition was filed at midnight by Sunil Choudhary, a lawyer by profession in which a request has been made to treat the letter as a public interest litigation (PIL). Choudhary has also demanded that the probe be transferred to CBI and has sought the suspension of the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj.

It his letter, Choudhary claimed he was informed by some ‘residents of Baghambari gaddi’ that reason behind the incident was huge amount of financial misappropriation. Citing some news portals, Choudhary also alleged involvement of a top cop and a land shark in the case.

The letter further stated the ABAP president was provided security by state government and raises the question about “how such an incident was possible in the presence of huge number of disciples and security.”

Giri was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a rope, officials said.

A purported suicide note was found from ABAP president’s room in which mahant’s disciple, Anand Giri, and two others were held responsible for the extreme step, police said.