‘Leather export registers 32.5% growth in 2021-22’
Leather and leather products, including footwear, has registered a growth of 32.5% in the year 2021-22, as their export increased to 4.9 billion US dollars (USD) from 3 billion USD, said Sanjay Leela, chairman of the council for leather exports.
The export to the United States has registered an unprecedented growth of 78.5%, increasing from 128.49 million USD to 228.40 million USD in April-May 2022, he said.
“European markets have also shown good growth of 44.6%. Exports have increased from 317.04 million USD to 458.61 million USD in April and May 2022. Other markets in countries like Canada and UAE were also growing this year,” he said.
He said the signing of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with the UAE and India-Australia economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) have opened new opportunities as import duty exemptions have been provided for leather, leather products and footwear.
He asserted that the export to Europe would also significantly increase as trade negotiations were on concerning the trade agreements.
With these agreements and the support of the government, the industry would be able to sustain export growth in the remaining months of the year, he said, adding that the industry was confident that it was surpassing the export target of 5.54 billion USD, set for 2022-23 by the department of commerce and crossing the export value of 6 billion USD for the first time.
The sector is aiming to reach a 10 billion USD export value by 2025, Leekha said.
-
56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid
A 56-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla succumbed to Covid even as 33 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The district currently has 165 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.
-
Ludhiana police witness transfers in top brass
The Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday witnessed major transfers in the top brass. Vatsala Gupta, who was DCP (headquarters) at Jalandhar, has been transferred as DCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Suhail Qasim was ADCP (city 1) at Jalandhar. He has now been transferred as ADCP (city 2) Ludhiana, replacing Balwinder Singh. Harkamal Kaur, who was SP (headquarters) in Patiala, has been transferred as ADCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Kaur has replaced Pragya Jain.
-
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 363 new cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh reported 363 new Covid cases and one death on Tuesday, according to the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Lucknow reported 76, Gautam Budha Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 26, Jhansi 19, Maharajganj and Prayagraj 17 each. The death took place in Hardoi, according to the data. The state at present has 2325 active Covid cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2094600 Covid cases and 23548 deaths till now.
-
First phase of local polls without OBC quota in Maharashtra as SC refuses to interfere
On June 29, the state election commission declared elections for 271 gram panchayats (village councils) on August 4. “The SC has refused to interfere in the gram panchayat polls as their nomination process has already started. It means that 271 gram panchayat polls will be held without OBC quota,” said a senior SEC official, who requested anonymity. Another 9,000 gram panchayats are due for elections by December.
-
Sena writes to Guv, asks him not to swear-in ministers till SC verdict
In an effort to pre-empt a move by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet to expand, the Shiv Sena wrote to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday stating that since a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 legislators was pending before the Supreme Court, he should not allow the swearing-in of any minister till the apex court adjudicates on the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics