Leopard attack near KWS: 10 villagers hurt in attack, 10 foresters injured by angry crowd
Ten forest employees and 10 villagers were injured in an attack by a leopard in Kathautiya village, adjacent to the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), under the Murtiha police station area, on Wednesday.
Angry villagers killed the leopard, attacked forest employees, took a mahout hostage and damaged three vehicles of the forest department.
Akash Deep Badhawan, divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, said that the gram pradhan of Kathautiya village informed the forest department that a leopard had entered the village and attacked and injured seven people. The DFO said that forest employees, including range officers of nearby ranges, were sent to the spot. Besides, staff and two elephants were pressed into service to push back the angry leopard towards the forest.
The DFO said that the team succeeded in luring the leopard away from the village. However, several people working in the fields tried to surround the big cat. Surrounded by crowds, the leopardess injured three more people in an attempt to escape. In the meantime, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and killed the leopardess with sticks and rods.
As it is, the immediate family members of the injured and the villagers were angry at the forest department’s inability to protect them. When forest officials tried to save the leopardess from their wrath, the incensed villagers turned their ire on the forest officials.
The villagers, including women, pelted stones on the vehicles of the forest department. They also took one Moharram Ali, a mahout, hostage and pelted stones at range officer Nishangara Tara Shankar Yadav, who sustained minor head injuries. Besides, the villagers threw sticks at another mahout, Irshad. Forester Pawan Shukla and Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) men were also attacked with sticks and axes.
On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued some forest employees who had been taken hostage by the villagers. Besides, the body of the leopard was also sent for a post-mortem examination. The DFO said that the leopardess was about three years old. Its backbone and femur was completely smashed, while the lungs and other viscera showed haemorrhaging, the post-mortem examination revealed.
The DFO said that a case would be registered in connection with the matter. He said violent villagers who attacked forest employees were being identified through video footage and photographs. Heavy police was deployed in the area to deal with any untoward situation.
SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI
AAP MLA Atishi to showcase Kejriwal's 'Delhi model of governance' at UNGA
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi is all set to take the Delhi model of governance to the United Nations General Assembly. The MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji Assembly constituency will address the UNGA at its headquarters in New York on the theme, 'New Urban Agenda', on Thursday. In a statement, her office said effective people-centric policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government have provided hassle-free, quality access to basic amenities to the people of Delhi.
50 random samples to be tested daily by hospitals, Covid-19 wards to be set up, hospitals not conducting Covid-19 vaccination to be delisted, says Gurugram administration
Gurugram: Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the region, the deputy commissioner chaired a district task force meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to increase testing and vaccination for all age groups in Gurugram. The district has a positivity rate of 10.55% and has conducted 3,989 tests in the past 24 hours. Officials also said that 83 hospitals in the district are listed as Covid-19 vaccination centres, but only 22-25 are currently administering vaccines.
Multiple factors compound power crisis in Uttar Pradesh as demand soars
Increasing demand with “shrinking generation” due to coal shortage in thermal plants, as well as closure of some units for technical reasons, have further compounded the prevailing power crisis in Uttar Pradesh. The situation arose even as Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Wednesday asked officials to work honestly to rid people of load-shedding. Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said the power demand was creating a new record due to intense heat conditions.
Yogi informs PM Modi of steps taken to check Covid surge in NCR
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the steps taken by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the districts of the national capital region in Uttar Pradesh. The overall test positivity rate in the state was 1.87%, Adityanath added. Yogi also said the state government was working to save lives and livelihoods while “successfully” implementing the “test, trace, treat and vaccination” policy of the PM.
300 RWAs in Gurugram set to participate in Sewocon tomorrow
At least 300 residents welfare associations (RWAs) from Gurugram will take part in the seminar cum workshop cum conference (Sewocon), scheduled to take place on Friday, said district officials on Wednesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the programme to know about the issues plaguing the RWAs and discuss ways of resolving them.
