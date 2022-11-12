Leopard attacks woman in Aarey colony

A leopard attacked a 32-year-old woman, Sangita Tukaram Gurav, who was returning home from work on Friday evening.

Forest officer Narayan Mane who works in Aarey colony said, “Gurav alighted from a bus and was heading towards her house in Adarsh Nagar in Aarey. It was dark. She was attacked by a leopard on her head.”

He added that another bus coming from behind stopped and passengers came to her rescue. “The locals called us and we brought her to Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray trauma hospital in a forest department vehicle,” said Mane.

Mane said that Gurav was bleeding from her head and doctors have advised her to stay in the hospital for at least three days. He said before the attack on Gurav, they also received a call about a leopard killing a goat in Aarey.

On October 24, a 16-month child, Eitika Akilhesh Lot, was killed in Aarey near her home at Unit number 15. On October 4, a nine-year-old child Himanshu Yadav was attacked when he was going to watch garba.

On November 6, a cattle farm worker, Ram Yadav, was also attacked by a leopard, but he escaped with minor injuries.