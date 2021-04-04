Let existing mode of payment to farmers continue, Capt to Modi

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking continuance of the existing system of payment to farmers, till a consensus emerges on the issue of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). “Arhtiyas are not middlemen between the farmers and the procurement agencies, but are service providers,” the CM states, also seeking a meeting with the PM. He also assured Modi of the state government’s support towards evolving a consensus for long-term reforms.

Expressing concern over recent efforts to ‘rock’ the legally sanctioned, and well-established institutional and social arrangements through guidelines and directives of the Centre, Amarinder said he had noticed a pattern in some of the recent one-sided decisions and steps that the Centre had taken.

He added that as a soldier and a farmer himself, he “would like to highlight the risks and threats to the country’s food security of the nation as a result of some of these decisions, which were detached from ground realities of farming in this part of the country.”

“I fully endorse the views that as a society, and as nation we have to continuously evolve and reform. As the political leadership of the world’s largest democracy, we have to continuously think of improving. I strongly believe, however, that reforms are most successful and sustainable, if carried out through a consultative process with all stakeholders, ensuring ownership of all,” he added.

Amarinder emphasised that any reform, including reduction in the time of transfer of the payment to the farmer/direct payment to the farmers by procurement agencies should be first discussed with farmers, arhtiyas and procurement agencies. “Any sudden change that disturbs existing arrangements may jeopardise procurement operations. This will not only affect the food security of the country, but also threatens the livelihood of millions of farmers, farm workers and traders.”