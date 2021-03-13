Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township

Four men were injured after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s sector 82. CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral, showed them falling to the ground moments after the lightning strike.

The incident happened in the residential township Vatika India Next and the four men were attached with its horticulture department. The injured, identified as Shiv Dutt (43), Lali (32), Anil Kumar (32) and Ram Prasad (38) were rushed to a hospital where the condition of Prasad was reported to be critical and the rest were stable and recovering.

Shakti Singh Chauhan, deputy general manager operations of Vatika India Next, said, “The horticulture team was working when it started raining suddenly at around 4.20 pm. Four of them rushed to take cover under a tree. Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck them, and they fell unconscious. We received a call from a guard following which a quick response team (QRT) was sent to the park and they were taken to a private hospital in Manesar.”

Chauhan said the CCTV footage was recovered from a resident’s villa which is part of the township. “The family members of the injured have been informed and a team is stationed in the hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” he said.

The residents informed the police control room following which a team from Kherki Daula police station visited the township and recorded statements of the residents and management.

Krishan Kant, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said that they have made daily dairy entry in the records and no case has been registered in the incident. “Ram Prasad is admitted in intensive care unit and is critical,” he said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people find shelter indoors in case of lightning, call emergency services (it is safe to use mobile phones), move a victim to a safer location (be aware of continued lightning risk) and if victim not breathing, administer cardiac compressions (CPR) till help arrives.