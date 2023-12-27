Lion Bahubali passes away, third adult big cat in Etawah Lion Safari Park this year

Lion Bahubali succumbed to illness on Tuesday evening, marking the tenth big cat death in the Etawah Lion Safari Park this year. A lion plays at the Etawah Safari Park. (ANI Photo) (Yatish Lavania/File Photo)

The 10-year-old lion had been under treatment for the past 18 months, receiving care at the safari’s hospital for the last month under the supervision of Dr AR Pandey and Dr Mukesh Srivastava from Mathura Veterinary College.

Bahubali was diagnosed with Mega Colon, and treatments included regular enemas and medications. Difficulties arose on November 10 when he struggled to pass feces, leading to a decline in his overall health. By November 23, he was unable to stand on his hind legs, and paralysis set in by November 26.

Despite continuous medical interventions, consultations with specialists from Gujarat, Mathura, Bareilly, and Kanpur, Bahubali’s condition worsened. Transferred to the park’s animal hospital on December 7, efforts to collaborate with experts from various regions continued. Unfortunately, Bahubali ceased eating in the last few days and remained in a lying position.

The deputy director of the safari, Dr Vinay Kumar Singh, confirmed Bahubali’s demise during a medical procedure at 9:15 pm on December 26. A post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted by specialists from IVRI Bareilly. Bahubali’s death marks the tenth big cat loss in the safari this year, with a total of 23 lions having died since the Safari began in 2014.

Deaths in Safari in 2023:

Feb 4: A cub of Jessica

July 8 - Aug 12: Five cubs of Sona, Kuno Bear, Leopard

Sep 3: Cub of Rupa

Sep 28: Bholu bear

Nov 10: Lioness Jeniffer

Dec 2: Lion Kesri

Dec 26: Lion Bahubali