Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
Lion cub dies at Etawah safari

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jun 25, 2024 08:33 PM IST

The cubs were not nursed by Lioness Neerja, forcing the safari management to arrange for their feeding

A lion cub born to Lioness Neerja at the Etawah Safari Park tragically passed away on Tuesday. Neerja had given birth to four cubs on June 1, one of which, named Sawan, was stillborn. The remaining three cubs were not nursed by Neerja, forcing the safari management to arrange for their feeding.

Three days ago, one of these cubs began showing signs of deteriorating health and the milk intake got reduced too. Despite initial improvements in milk consumption, the cub was found dead on Tuesday morning by the keeper.

Deputy director Vinay Singh confirmed that Neerja’s other two cubs are healthy and continuing to feed. Medical treatment was administered to the affected cub, but efforts to save it were unsuccessful. Singh added that continuous monitoring of the cubs is on, including CCTV surveillance.

In May, four cubs of Lioness Rupa had died soon after their birth.

