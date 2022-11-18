Liquor boxes seized from godown in Ludhiana: Three booked

After the excise department seized over 1,000 boxes of liquor stored illegally in four godowns situated near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Thursday, an FIR has been lodged with Sadar police against the three accused, including the owner of Bajaj and company.

The counting of liquor boxes continued on the second day on Friday and roughly 1,060 boxes of liquor were found in the godowns.

The owner of godown, a resident of Gill village, Harjinder Singh and an employee of Bajaj and company Mahinder Singh have also been booked by the police.

It is also suspected that the accused were storing the liquor in the godowns for the last few years.

The authorities stated that it was stored for illegal sale or smuggling.

Assistant commissioner (excise- Ludhiana West Range) Harsimrat Grewal stated that the raid was conducted acting on a tip off received by the department.

Huge quantities of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Punjab Medium Liquor (PML), Beer etc have been seized from the godowns.

Deputy commissioner (excise- Patiala Zone) Paramjit Singh is supervising the raids.

Police are investigating the matter now and the excise department has scanned the holograms on the bottles to ascertain which contractor was allotted the seized liquor.

Investigating officer in the case, Assistant sub-inspector Harbans Singh said an FIR has been lodged on the recommendation of the excise department and investigation is going on.

It is not yet confirmed who owns Bajaj and company and the FIR has been lodged by police on the basis of information gathered from the spot.