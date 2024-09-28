Liquor shop owners allege harassment by cops before polls

Gurugram: Liquor shop owners in Gurugram have alleged that they are being harassed by cops often in plain clothes and are being unfairly targeted as they prepare for the assembly elections scheduled early next month. Several shopkeepers have claimed that police officers have been stationed outside their establishments, questioning and checking customers’ purchases even when they are within legal limits. People buy liquor at a shop on MG Road near Sikandarpur Metro station in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Gurugram assistant commissioner of police (crime), Varun Dahiya, defended the checks, explaining that they were necessary to ensure no smuggling or bootlegging takes place during the election period. “We are not harassing anyone, but we have to be sure no smuggling is taking place across borders or if bootleggers are misusing the liquor quota. There have been instances where even local residents were involved in smuggling liquor and selling it illegally online. We are just taking precautions,” said Dahiya.

The shop owners on the other hand pointed out that the constant police presence is hampering business. “Officers are standing outside our shops, stopping customers and questioning them over legitimate purchases. Some of these checks last for several minutes, even when the buyers are well within the legal limits prescribed,” said one shopkeeper, on condition of anonymity. Despite complaining to excise officials, the shop owners claim that the issue remains unresolved.

Buyers, too, have expressed frustration over the police’s strict vigil. Mona Singh, a resident of Sector 17B, shared her experience, “I went to buy just a few bottles of wine for a family dinner, and I was stopped and questioned about why I was purchasing more than two bottles. It felt humiliating.”

Amrit Singh, a resident of Sector 48, said he was stopped twice while purchasing liquor for a house party. “I was buying 11 bottles for a party at my place, and the officers stopped me twice to ask why I was buying so many. I had to explain it was just for a personal gathering,” he said.

Another resident, Mohit Kapoor from Sector 70, had a similar experience. “I bought a few bottles for my colleagues for a small get-together, and I was questioned by officers. Only after showing them my messages from colleagues was I allowed to leave,” he said.

Reports suggest that checks are particularly rigorous in areas like Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Extension Road. Shopkeepers and customers alike are expressing concern that these actions are part of a larger crackdown in the run-up to the elections.

According to current rules, a person is allowed to purchase up to 48 bottles, including 12 bottles of imported liquor, at a time. However, the police have been conducting thorough checks, often inspecting every bottle, causing delays and inconvenience to both shopkeepers and customers.

Jitender Dudi, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (Gurugram West), acknowledged the shopkeepers’ concerns. “We have received complaints and assured the shopkeepers that we will resolve the issue. These checks are impacting sales, and people might start buying from neighbouring areas, leading to a loss of revenue for the city,” he said.

In response to the situation, Amit Bhatia, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (Gurugram East), explained that while their teams are monitoring illegal sales, they are also trying to ensure legitimate business is not harmed. “We have raised this issue in meetings and directed liquor vends not to sell beyond permissible limits, but we are also ensuring there’s no bootlegging taking place,” he said.