Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi
Lko reports fourth chikungunya case in two days

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Lucknow reports a fourth Chikungunya case, along with 54 active dengue and 3 malaria cases. Year-to-date totals: 907 dengue, 436 malaria, 67 chikungunya.

LUCKNOW: After three cases reported on Tuesday, fourth case of Chikungunya was reported in the state capital in Indiranagar locality on Wednesday, as per the details shared by the Chief Medical Officer’s office. Also, 54 active dengue cases, and 3 malaria cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

These new cases bring the year’s total to 907 dengue cases, 436 malaria cases, and 67 chikungunya cases reported since January 1.

A total of 1,457 residences were covered in the City Malaria Unit’s field visit to inspect Lucknow localities on Wednesday, during which eight houses were found to be maintained poorly, with conditions conducive for mosquito breeding.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
