Lost faith in govt, admn, says Rohtak villager who lost 2 sons to Covid

Pratap Kundu, a 60-year-old farmer of Titoli village, 15km from Rohtak, lost both his sons - Bhupinder Kundu, 36, and Yogendra Kundu, 33 - to Covid-19 in the span of five days.

His elder son succumbed to the virus on April 29 and the younger one on May 4.

The 36-year-old victim has two sons aged 10 and six while the younger one has two children - a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. The grief-stricken family only depends on agriculture to run the family.

Kundu said his elder son was first to complain of fever, cough and cold on April 25, following which he was taken to a private hospital in Rohtak.

“The next day, my younger son also complained of fever and we admitted him to the same hospital. The elder’s condition started deteriorating after he tested positive for Covid and our relatives brought 12 injections of remdesivir, each costing ₹35,000, from Gurugram,” he said.

“On April 29, he lost the battle. My younger son, who had almost recovered, also died on May 4. How do I provide for education of my grandchildren?” Kundu said.

Kundu said the family spent over ₹10 lakh trying to save both the sons but could not do so.

“I have lost faith in the government and the administration. Due to government apathy, many families like ours have lost their breadwinners and are in debt,” the father added.

Victims: Bhupinder Kundu, 36, dhaba owner; and Yogendra Kundu, 33, ran dhaba with his brother and did farming

Place: Titoli village in Rohtak

Date of death: April 29 and May 4, respectively.