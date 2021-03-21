Lots of thunder, little rain: IMD forecasts cloudy weather to persist in Pune

PUNE Pune reported traces of rainfall, along with thunderstorms, on Sunday afternoon, bringing some relief to the heat from an otherwise scorching sun.

On Sunday, Pune reported a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.7 degrees Celsius.

As per forecasts made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this weather is likely to continue till March 23.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said that an interaction between different winds, especially over north central central (Madhya) Maharashtra, including Pune city and Pune district, resulted in local instability and the thunder.

“This is the reason for partly cloudy skies. It is very likely that there will be a short spell of rainfall along with the thunder. This kind of condition is likely to continue over Pune city for the next few days” said Kashyapi.

IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius till March 24, along with cloudy weather during the afternoons.

“Thunder along with light rainfall is likely in Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Konkan, and and Vidarbha till March 24. The weather shall remain cloudy due to different weather systems active over the state,” said IMD officials.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was, 38.3 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. The lowest minimum temperature reported was 17.3 degrees Celsius at Jalgaon.