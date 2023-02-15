L.U. to include millet dishes in its hostel and canteen food menus

LUCKNOW In line with the objectives of the International Year of Millets, the Lucknow University has decided to introduce food items prepared from millets in its menu for hostel mess and canteens.

Students lodged in L.U. hostels will soon be served bajre ki roti and bajra khichdi in lunch along with saanva kheer as dessert. Similarly, dosa and uttapam, made using millets, would be prepared for dinner and for snacks, they will be served ragi namakpara, jowar shakarpara, and bajra ladoo, among others.

Sharing further details, L.U. vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai said, “We are trying to work out how to introduce millets in the hostel menu. All hostel provosts were asked to serve millet food grains due to its health benefits. We are making a few changes in the menu and hope to introduce it by March or April. We are confident that the students and hostel inmates will relish it.”

There are 17 hostels in the Lucknow University with a cumulative occupancy of 2,200. The provosts have been asked to discuss the matter with the caterers and student food committees and make changes in their menu accordingly. Earlier, during the 65th Convocation of the varsity in January, governor Anandiben Patel had also instructed the L.U. management to study millets and prepare different dishes from it in 2023, which has been designated as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, the V-C added.

In a similar vein, dean student welfare professor Poonam Tandon said, “Kuttu ki pakori, poha of lal chawal, ragi idli, and matri of ragi will be a part of the menu. Millets have been around for ages and have been one of the oldest cultivated grains. There was a time when it was a staple in many parts of India but the grain gradually disappeared from our plate. However, like all good things, the supergrain has made a comeback among wellness enthusiasts so much so that the year 2023 has been declared by the UN as the International Year of Millets at the behest of the Government of India.”

Shagufta Khan, resident of Kailash Girls Hostel, said, “Millets will soon be a part of our menu. Jawar and bajra, sabudana, kutu ki aate ki poori will make up our plates.” Keya Pandey, provost of Golden Jubilee hostel, which has 50 students, said the introduction of millets is very much in the offing and the university is trying to work things out.”

Soon, L.U. will also organise an inter-hostel millet food festival and set up a stall where only millet food items will be sold to students. Meanwhile, university’s regular canteen will also be asked to keep ragi namakpara, jowar shakarpara, and bajra ladoo on their counter.