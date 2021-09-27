Lucknow aims for a new high in Covid vaccination

LUCKNOW: Aiming for a new high in Covid vaccination, the health department has arranged over 2.48 lakh doses of vaccine for the mega vaccination drive on Monday.

The maximum number of vaccine doses administered in Lucknow on a single day till now was 105981 on September 6. According to the data shared by the Lucknow’s district administration, there will be 991 booths at 433 vaccination session sites in the state capitall n Monday. The target is to administer over 1.5 lakh doses in one day.

“The state capital will make a new record in vaccination. Each vaccination session site will administer 573 doses on an average,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The minimum doses at one vaccination centre are 500 while the maximum is 2000. Over 200 workplace Covid vaccination centres will also be made in Lucknow. This will be apart from the over 90 government and around 100 private centres that run vaccination facility every day.

At work place Covid vaccination centres, on-the-spot registration will also be available, apart from the online slot booking. Earlier, a target of over 1.5 lakh doses was set by the officials but now the figure is expected to go beyond it.

“Lucknow is leading among all districts in the state with 35.52 lakh doses administered till now. Over 30% of Lucknowites are fully vaccinated and with the mega vaccination drive, the state capital can further push the tally,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In all, 217700 doses of Covishield and 31100 doses of Covaxin have been arranged at the cold chain points, according to the health department. Apart from basic amenities, each centre will have a coordinator who will solve issues for spot registration of a beneficiary or any other problem.