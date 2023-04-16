Flying High: Lucknow airport records 64% yearly growth in passenger traffic

LUCKNOW City’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded a 64% growth in passenger traffic in 2022-23 as compared to the movement of 3.34 million passengers in 2021-22. The airport also witnessed a rise in domestic passenger traffic by 68% to 4.63 million passengers as compared to 2.75 million passengers in 2021-22. The international passenger traffic also grew by 42% to 8.5 lakh passengers as compared to 5.96 lakh passengers in 2021-22. The international passenger traffic also grew by 42% to 8.5 lakh passengers as compared to 5.96 lakh passengers in 2021-22. (HT Photo)

Expressing delight over the growth in passenger traffic, CCSIA spokesperson said, “The increase in passenger traffic is a testament to CCSIA’s efforts in enhancing passenger-centric services. In the last year, Lucknow Airport has undertaken various steps to provide a seamless travel experience to passengers. Some of them are additional departure and arrival gates for smooth entry and exit from the terminal, increased usage of Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks for the printing of boarding and baggage tags, realignment of the security check area with more door frame metal detectors and baggage scanners, and four e-gates for faster entry of passengers into SHA area, among others.”

The spokesperson added, “The focus on increasing the usage of aerobridges for flight operations has also helped in enhancing passenger convenience at Lucknow Airport.”

In 2022-23, CCSIA also operated 39% more flight operations as compared to 31,087 aircraft movements in 2021-22. Out of the overall passenger movement, CCSIA 84% were domestic passengers, and the rest 16% were international travellers. The average passenger footfall also increased to over 15,000 per day in 2022-23, as compared to 9,100 per day in the previous year. This rise in travellers was driven by relaxation in air travel post-Covid. In a record, CCSIA witnessed a single-day passenger movement of over 18,000 on January 31, 2023.

Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh were the top three international destinations from Lucknow. Whereas Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru continue to retain their position as the top three domestic destinations. CCSIA currently acts as a gateway to 24 domestic and 7 international destinations for passengers from Lucknow and its surrounding areas.