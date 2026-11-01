Nikkhil Advani has a fanboy moment with Richard Gere as he shows Pretty Woman star Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Kal Ho Naa Ho song

The filmmaker also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, lyricist Javed Akhtar and choreographer Farah Khan. He also tagged the official account of the late Roy Orbison in his post.

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Nikkhil couldn't hide his excitement. He wrote, "Huge huge fan boy moment. Showed @richardgere #PrettyWoman from #KalHoNaaHo 🙌🙌🙌🙌" He further teased his followers with "(wait for his reaction)" and added "Icing on the cake 🎂".

Nikkhil Advani got a rather special opportunity to revisit one of the most memorable moments from his first film, and this time, he had a very special audience. The filmmaker met Hollywood actor Richard Gere at the 15th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival 2026 and showed him the popular Pretty Woman sequence from his 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. For someone who grew up admiring the Hollywood star, it was clearly a moment to cherish.

How Richard Gere's Pretty Woman became a part of Kal Ho Naa Ho Richard Gere's 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood's best-known love stories. The actor played Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman who meets Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a Hollywood sex worker. What begins as an arrangement for business events soon develops into an unexpected romance. The film became a worldwide hit and helped establish Julia Roberts as a leading Hollywood star. Roy Orbison's ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’, which featured in the film, also became a timeless favourite.

The song eventually found its way into Hindi cinema through Kal Ho Naa Ho. In the film, Shah Rukh's character Aman breaks into a Hindi version of Pretty Woman, dancing on top of a taxi and trying to win over his neighbour Naina (Preity Zinta). The sequence is among the film's most recognisable moments and remains a fan favourite.

Karan Johar, who wrote the film, had acquired the rights to recreate Roy Orbison's original track. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy worked on the music, with singer Ravi "Rags" Khote lending his voice to the Hindi version. The team gave the familiar song a Bollywood makeover without losing the charm of the original. Shah Rukh's playful performance made it even more memorable.