Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow Development Authority to roll out GIS mapping system
others

Lucknow Development Authority to roll out GIS mapping system

In a bid to ensure uniformity in zonal development plans prepared by development authorities, the housing development board has made various changes in by-laws.
GIS to check illegal constructions across Lucknow. (ht file)
GIS to check illegal constructions across Lucknow. (ht file)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will soon roll out the Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping system to check illegal constructions across the city.

Presiding over a meeting on GIS based ‘One Map’ system on Friday, Pawan Gangwar, secretary, LDA, reviewed the ongoing process of superimposition of development authority’s master plan for Lucknow, ‘shajra map’ and satellite images.

The LDA secretary directed officials to go through the land audit carried out by the development authority in 2016 under the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Yojana and Vikas Adhinayam, the all development authorities are required to make their zonal development plans.

In a bid to ensure uniformity in zonal development plans prepared by development authorities, the housing development board has made various changes in bylaws. Now, using GIS tool is also a part of these changes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out