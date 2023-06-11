After billboard collapse, LMC to start drive against ‘dangerously-placed’ hoardings

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will start running a drive to remove all hoardings that may pose danger to residents. The drive, which is to be started on Monday, comes days after the billboard collapse outside Ekana Sportz City that claimed two lives. A huge signboard fell outside Ekana sports city in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta)

Earlier, the LMC had asked advertising agencies to remove all illegal and ‘dangerously-placed’ hoardings by Sunday (June 11). Notably, the advertising agencies will also have to bear the cost of the removal of such hoardings.

In just the last four days, the LMC has removed more than 500 hoardings and 55 unipoles from various parts of city. Many hoardings were brought down as they violated the set standards and were of much bigger size than what is allowed by the civic body.

In this regard, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh had given an ultimatum to advertising agencies after the recent billboard collapse. Apart from this, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob also directed the corporation to remove all dangerous hoardings from the city.

As monsoon is expected to arrive this month, such hoardings will be prone to collapses, if left unattended. Therefore, the divisional commissioner has directed LMC to ensure the safety of residents.

Additional commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The survey by joint teams of municipal corporation and LDA to spot dangerous hoardings has already started. The corporation grants the license for roof-top hoardings but does not have the right to remove them or enter the premises where these giant structures are placed. However, it is LDA’s mandate to check the structural strength of hoardings and buildings and remove them if found dangerous. That’s why the divisional commissioner asked both the government departments to conduct a survey and take action jointly.”