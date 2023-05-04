Dealing with lack of basic infra, nagar panchayat electors vote for development

LUCKNOW Hoping to witness a transformational change in their villages, voters of the 10 nagar panchayats in Lucknow exercised their franchise keeping development concerns in mind. The electors listed out issues like waterlogging, spread of diseases, and lack of water supply in their respective regions on the polling day. Electors turn up to vote in civic elections on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta)

In Bakshi Ka Talab, voters of all age groups expressed their disappointment over the lack of basic amenities. First-time voter Rajan Singh, 19, said, “After becoming dysfunctional several years ago, streetlights were never repaired here. Despite several written applications and requests, the issue persists.”

Another youngster at the polling booth, Raj Singh, lamented the lack of a sewage and drainage system which, allows for waterlogging in the open fields and becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Singh wishes to elect a representative who takes up concerns of the public seriously. All previous requests to get the drains cleaned have fallen to deaf ears, he added.

On the day, voters from the four villages -- Bhavanipur, Bikamau Kala, Devariya Kala and Mahipatpur -- of Bakshi Ka Talab’s Ward 1 turned up to polling booths in large numbers. However, several of them missed the opportunity to exercise their franchise as officials could not find their names on the list. Out of the 2,900 voters in the ward, the names of 400 were found missing from the elector rolls.

Meanwhile, the ones who did get to exercise their franchise hoped for development of anganwadi centres and schools in the area. Improved water and transport facilities also remained on the top of their list.

Reeta, a Bikamau Kala resident who is contesting the civic polls for the second time, said, “Children in Indorabad have to travel significant distances on foot to get to school. Ensuring better facilities for them should always be our priority.” Sharing her aspiration, another voter, Shanti, said, “Families should be provided with regular water supply.”